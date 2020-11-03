Edinburgh celebrates links with Norway

A SIXTY foot Sitka spruce will be erected on The Mound in Edinburgh on Saturday to celebrate the city’s links with Hordaland in Norway.

Hordaland has given a tree to Scotland’s capital city each Christmas since 1949 to remember the help given to Norwegians by Scots during the Second World War.

Since 2008, the tree has been sourced from Scotland rather than Norway, but has remained a gift from the people of Hordaland.

This year’s tree was grown in Kintyre.

James Gammell, director at Conifox, the Christmas tree supplier and Kirkliston-based adventure park operator that’s providing the tree, said: “From its origins in 1949 when the traditional gifted tree came from Scandinavia, through to 2008 and beyond when it’s been sourced directly from Scotland, the tree on The Mound has always been the starting beacon for Christmas in the capital.

“Seeing the community come together to marvel at the thousands of twinkling lights on a spruce that has united Scotland and Norway for over 70 years, is incredibly heart-warming.

“Although this year we will all be celebrating Christmas a little differently, we will still feel at home when we look up and see this symbol that is the spirit of Christmas.”

The tree is due to be erected on Saturday morning by Bernard Hunter Cranes and then decorated by Field & Lawn.

Conifox is running a drive-through Christmas experience this year and will soon open its annual Christmas tree market.

