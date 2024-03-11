Crufts: Scottish Labrador Tweed takes home top spot

A Labrador retriever from the Scottish highlands was crowned overall winner of BASC’s gamekeeper classes on Gundog Day at Crufts 2024.

Four year old Tweed (Nithvalley Tweed at Foxhope), owned by Emma Bamford and her gamekeeper husband, took home the Northesk Memorial Trophy on his first ever visit to Crufts.

Following a day of hot competition across BASC’s working gundog classes, the top individual dogs owned by gamekeepers went head-to-head in a final show in the main arena at the world’s biggest dog show.

Looking completely at home in the spotlight, Emma and Tweed beat stiff competition from five other finalists to take the title of Best in Gamekeeping Class.

‘I came along to support the BASC classes at Crufts and it was amazing to see so many beautiful examples of working dogs,’ Emma said. ‘To bring Tweed along was so nice as he’s such a happy go lucky boy but to go and win was just out of this world.’

BASC’s head of game and wildlife management Glynn Evans said: ‘Thank you to everyone who took part in BASC’s classes at Crufts this year. It’s always fantastic to meet so many people with their working dogs in a completely different environment.

‘Crufts gives us a superb opportunity to showcase how special working gundogs are to the tens-of-thousands of people who visit the show every year.

‘Well done to all of the winners of the gamekeeper and working gundog classes and huge congratulations to Emma and Tweed for winning the Northesk Memorial Trophy.’

