Claudia Massie’s new works are put in the frame

A new exhibition of an artist’s work is to be staged in Perthshire.

Claudia Massie will be presenting her new work at The Ruthven Gallery in Auchterarder, running from tomorrow, Saturday, until 14 April.

The new exhibition of works on paper explores the possibilities of watercolour, gouache and ink.

The work focuses on the Scottish landscape and is notable for the strong use of colour and the exploratory approach to water-based media, allied

with powerful drawing and a keen sense of observation. These paintings are alluring and collectable works that demonstrate the artist’s range and her deep understanding of the Scottish landscape.

A private view is taking place from 2-4pm, before it opens to the public.

Many of the works are for sale, and can be previewed online HERE.

From 1996-2000, Claudia studied at Edinburgh College of Art where she achieve a BA(hons) Drawing and Painting, then in 1999 attended the Facultad de Bellas Artes, Universidad de Salamanca, Spain, on an Erasmus scholarship.

Claudia’s work has previously been exhibited at Frames Gallery, Perth, Open Eye Gallery, Edinburgh Coastline, Radoy Kunstsenter, Radoy, Norway Norsk Landscapes, and the Royal Scottish Academy: Open Exhibition.

For more information on Claudia’s artworks, click HERE.