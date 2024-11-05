Center Parcs plans first Scottish holiday village

Center Parcs has unveiled plans for its first site in Scotland.

The new resort near Hawick in the Scottish Borders would represent a £350m investment and could create up to 1,200 jobs.

Proposals are at an early stage and Center Parcs intends to submit a planning application in 2025. It will offer a range of indoor and outdoor activities including an indoor water park.

‘This is a tremendously exciting project and offers the opportunity to transform leisure and tourism in the Scottish Borders,’ said Chief executive Colin McKinlay.

‘Center Parcs is an exceptionally popular destination for families in the UK and Ireland and there is robust demand to support a seventh village.

‘Throughout our history, we have demonstrated that a Center Parcs village provides significant economic benefits locally, regionally and nationally.

‘Many Scottish families already visit Center Parcs villages in England, and this village will offer the chance for people to enjoy their holidays closer to home, which in turn will benefit the local economy.’

The proposed village will be a similar concept to Center Parcs’ existing six holiday villages in England and Ireland, and a planning application will be submitted for approximately 700 lodges.

The site will offer a range of indoor and outdoor activities, shops, bars, restaurants, an Aqua Sana Forest Spa and Center Parcs’ iconic indoor water park, the Subtropical Swimming Paradise.

The site is on land to the east of the A7 between Hawick and Selkirk which is owned by the Buccleuch Group.

‘This project promises to have an outstandingly positive impact on tourism and leisure in the Scottish Borders and we are delighted to have signed an option agreement that will enable Center Parcs to take the next steps towards fulfilling its ambitions,’ said group chairman Benny Higgins.

