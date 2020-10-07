Cambo Gardens unveils outdoor events programme

EIGHT “makers’ market weekends” are being held at Cambo Gardens in Fife over the autumn and winter to promote local food, crafts and gifts.

This weekend features an “autumn plant and produce market”, showcasing the gardens’ plants, fruits and vegetables.

Five “wood-fired feasts” will also be held on Saturdays and a Sunday during October and November.

Keri Ivins, director of Cambo Gardens, said: “There is something for everyone, from the foodie keen to experience the evocative smell of a traditional wood fire, to lovers of crafts, to families looking to engage their children with fairies and goblins on the ‘Glingbobs’ woodland trail.

“We’re also happy to be including the ‘pumpkin trail’ for Halloween, and the makers’ markets are a good excuse to start your Christmas shopping.

“Whilst, as a visitor attraction and a registered charity, we are adapting to the ‘new normal’, we feel that people’s thoughts will soon turn to seasonal events, such as Halloween and Christmas, that traditionally we all like to enjoy.

“We hope that they can take part here in the safe surroundings of Cambo.”

Read more stories about how Scotland’s businesses and charities are coping with the coronavirus restrictions on Scottish Field’s news pages.