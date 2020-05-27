Battle lines drawn over Culloden holiday complex proposal

THE National Trust for Scotland (NTS) has signalled its opposition to proposals to turn TreeTop Stables at Faebuie on Culloden Moor into a holiday complex.

The conservation charity opposed a previous planning application in 2018, which was turned down by The Highland Council.

While the NTS owns parts of Culloden battlefield, it doesn’t hold the land on which the stables stand.

The charity regularly speaks out against developments that have “threated the integrity of the wider historic battlefield”.

The Highland Council designated the wider battlefield as a conservation area following a luxury home development at nearby Viewhill Farm, which the NTS claims “now represents an intrusive and unwelcome presence within prominent view of the core site”.

Clea Warner, NTS general manager for the Highlands and islands, said: “I can see nothing especially ‘new’ about this new submission.

“The previous application was turned down by The Highland Council because it wasn’t sufficiently sensitive to the surrounding woodland, and undermined the conservation area.

“While the 2020 application appears to suggest additional landscaping, quite frankly I can’t otherwise see much difference from the preceding 2018 submission.”

