Aye Write: Glasgow book festival called off after event turned down for funding

Ms Sturgeon, said the announcement of the cancellation of Aye Write was ‘really bad news’.

On X, formerly Twitter, she said: ‘I know money is tight but very much hope that a way is found to get Aye Write back on track.

‘Books, culture generally, are so vital to our wellbeing – and never more so than in the troubled times we live in today.

‘Book festivals are opportunities to celebrate the wonder of literature and those who create it. We mustn’t lose that.’

Other authors hit out at a city the size of Glasgow now not having a book festival.

Damian Barr, the author of Maggie and Me, was due to appear at this year’s festival.

‘Aye Write has been such a vital part of my life as a writer and reader,’ he said on X.

‘This is such a shocking and damaging loss for Scotland’s literary ecosystem. Surely the money will exist?’

A statement from the Aye Write organisers said: ‘Unfortunately, our 2024 funding application to Creative Scotland was not successful so Aye Write and Wee Write will not be able to take place as festivals this year.

‘While bids from events for funding support continue to exceed monies available – especially during the current difficult economic climate – some events will inevitably miss out, and we recognise that decision-making around funding award recipients is extremely challenging.

‘We appreciate there will be considerable disappointment that the two festivals will not be held this year.

‘We will be organising some pop up Aye Write events during 2024 and also developing our funding application for 2025, which if successful, means a return for the festivals in May next year.’

A Creative Scotland spokesperson said: ‘ We recognise the significance of Aye Write to audiences and the literature sector and understand that this is disappointing news.

‘We are currently only able to support around 30% of applications to our Open Fund due to limitations on the money available to us and difficult decisions need to be made on a daily basis.

‘As demand for these funds continues to increase, Creative Scotland continues to advocate for more resources to support culture and creativity across Scotland.’

