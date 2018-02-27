Another fantastic honour for Scotland’s tennis hero Andy Murray

Posted on

Scottish tennis hero Andy Murray’s Victorian mansion has become one of only two Five Star Gold Country House Hotels in Scotland following a grading by VisitScotland.

Cromlix, located three miles from Dunblane, received the highest award possible from the national tourism organisation’s Quality Assurance (QA) Scheme in recognition of its exceptional standards and outstanding customer service.

The Gold Star Award highlights establishments within the QA Scheme that strive to exceed customer expectations on an on-going basis, whilst taking an innovative and proactive approach to customer care.

In order to achieve Five Star Gold a business must excel in all aspects of service and exceeding guest expectations. The property must also be at the very top end of quality.

The 19th century house, built on the land once owned by James Chisholm, the Bishop of Dunblane, became a hotel in 1981 and was purchased by tennis legend Andy Murray at the start of 2013, as he looked to help attract new visitors to the area he calls home.

Following extensive refurbishment, the US Open, Olympic and Wimbledon champion has transformed the elegant mansion into a luxury 15-bedroom and Gate lodge destination. Set in 34 acres of secluded woodlands and garden grounds, guests can enjoy word-class tennis courts, fishing on the loch and in room spa treatments.

The hotel also boasts a Chez Roux restaurant, overseen by Albert Roux OBE, KFO, owner of Le Gavroche in London, the first UK restaurant to be awarded three Michelin Stars. Offering a menu which has a focus on using seasonal locally sourced produce, the restaurant has received Taste Our Best accreditation from VisitScotland.

With a big focus on supporting the local community and helping its guest make the most of their time in the area, Cromlix has also joined an impressive network of VisitScotland Information Partners, committed to providing local information to visitors.

Graeme Green, general manager at Cromlix House Hotel, said: ‘Everyone at Cromlix is over the moon to receive this grading from VisitScotland. Reinventing the glorious era of grand country house living, we strive to give our guests the very best experience so it’s wonderful to receive this recognition.’

Malcolm Roughead, VisitScotland chief executive, added: ‘It’s fantastic to hear that Cromlix has become a Five Star Gold Country House Hotel. To achieve our highest possible grading is very rare and a true testament to the team’s hard work and dedication to provide visitors with the highest standard of service.

‘Our Quality Assurance Schemes are world-leading and provide a trusted, independent and impartial source of information for visitors. The star rating reflects the entire visitor experience, as well as the investment in the business to make it as economically sustainable and profitable as it can be.’