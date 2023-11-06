All aboard for a dream job: Search to find train drivers for Scotland’s most beautiful route

A dream job on one of the most beautiful rail lines in the world, with views of some of Scotland’s most iconic remote landscapes, has come up.

The West Highland Line is famed for its cinematic landscapes, including the iconic Glenfinnan Viaduct, featured in the Harry Potter movies, and views of Loch Lomond, the rocky pinnacle of the Cobbler near Arrochar and Ben Nevis.

Movie fans may also recognise Corrour, the highest and most remote station in the UK and featured in the film Trainspotting.

And now ScotRail is looking for trainee train drivers based in Fort William on Scotland’s scenic West Coast.

No experience is necessary, with a starting salary of £32K increasing to £60K once training is completed.

The successful candidate must be at least 20 years old, when they commence training and will need to pass certain medical examinations.

They should be enthusiastic, positive and a strong communicator, with the ability to stay focused and be a good problem solver.

The package also includes a final salary pension scheme, generous holiday allowance, as well as free and reduced rate rail travel for employees and their families.

Laura Saunders, Commercial Director and Founder of HiJOBS said: ‘This job is an absolute dream ticket for someone looking to go full steam ahead with a new career adventure.

‘Not only will the successful candidate be in the driving seat on one of Scotland’s most famous train routes, but the package offers a highly competitive salary, in-depth training and quick career progression. It’s a first-class opportunity.

‘A recent HiJOBS survey of 2000 Scots revealed that a third (30%) of people saw the biggest barrier to pursuing their dream job was having to potentially leave family and friends.

‘The beauty of this career opportunity is that they get the best of both worlds, travelling across Scotland and coming home to their loved ones.’

Julie Dale, HR Director at ScotRail said: ‘There’s no denying that the West Highland Line is one of the world’s great scenic rail journeys, and the opportunity to become a train driver on this route doesn’t come along often.

‘It’s not your usual nine to five, the successful candidates will experience some of the most breath-taking views of the West Highlands, while helping us deliver the best possible service by getting our customers to their destination safely and on time.’

For more information or to apply for the position, please visit hijobs.net/traindriver

