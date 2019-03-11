Your cash will literally be at your fingertips

A Scottish bank is piloting cutting edge, biometric fingerprint technology with 200 customers.

As part of a national trial, Royal Bank of Scotland will begin in the coming weeks.

Customers will use their fingerprint to verify transactions over £30, increasing security and making it easier for customers when paying for goods or services at the tills as no PIN is required.

David Crawford, head of effortless payments said: ‘We are using the very latest technology across our business to make banking easier for our customers and biometric fingerprint cards are one of the many technologies we are exploring further. This is the biggest development in card technology in recent years and we are excited to trial the service.’

Royal Bank is working closely with digital security company Gemalto along with Visa and Mastercard to bring the service to customers in the UK.

Howard Berg, UK MD of Gemalto said: ‘Using a fingerprint rather than a PIN code to authorise transactions has many advantages, primarily enhanced security and greater convenience. Cardholders can pay quickly and easily with just a simple touch, and they no longer need to worry about the limit on contactless payment transactions.’

More details on the pilot are set to be released in the coming weeks.