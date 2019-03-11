National firms are seen off in mortgage awards

Scottish Building Society has been awarded Building Society of the Year at the Scottish Mortgage Awards.

The Scottish Building Society beat finalists Nationwide and Leeds Building Society, to scoop the award which recognises outstanding service and value within the industry at the inaugural event organised by Mortgage Introducer magazine.

The event at the Ghillie Dhu in the west end of Edinburgh, recognised the very best and brightest of the Scottish mortgage market.

The night saw winners chosen from across the Scottish property finance market to mortgage market, from people and products to services that demonstrated excellence and originality.

The sectors most senior operators celebrated the evening in style, amongst them the team from Scottish Building Society, who were nominated for three awards.

Paul Alexander, business development director at Scottish Building Society said: “Not only are we delighted to have won Building Society of the Year but also receiving three nominations was an amazing achievement.”

He added: ‘We celebrated our 170th birthday last year and the win last night has ensured the celebrations continue well into 2019.’

The awards were judged by independent and respected experts, the awards reflected the broad make-up of the market in Scotland.