Gift of Good Money Management for young people

A financial advisor turned author says we must spread important message that money education is vital for the next generation.

With latest statistics revealing that UK 16-25 year olds are the most in debt they have ever been, particularly for phone debt, and with the average age of a first time homeowner with a mortgage rising to 30, it’s clear that young people today are lacking in good money instruction.

With this in mind, Max Horne, one of the country’s top Financial Advisors, has turned first time author, and is on what he sees as a very important mission to help young adults become better prepared in handling money for their futures.

The Money Instruction Book is an easy to digest guide to money management for 16-18 year old homeleavers. Whether they are leaving to attend university, or going out into the working world to take on their first proper jobs. Max wants to make sure they are prepared.

The book has sections on:

what money really is;

how to master money to become financially independent;

differing attitudes towards money;

what motivates us to earn money;

what all of this means for young people today

and includes:

money managements tips;

real examples;

complete explanations;

easy to do practical exercises

It outlines to youngsters how to create a simple and easy financial plan to become financially independent.

‘Good habits start young,’ said Max, ‘and I want to eliminate youngsters not knowing how to make the most of their first pay packet, help them develop a savings habit, and certainly deter them from taking out pay day loans or credit cards with high interest rates.

‘I’m finding that both parents and grandparents are often keen to buy his book as a gift, perhaps before a stint at university or college starts, but I want to make sure that those not lucky enough to be given a copy are aware of the message.’

The Money Instruction Book is available from Amazon at https://www.amazon.co.uk/Money-Instruction-Book-Because-Instructions/dp/154046251X

For further details on the book, check out Max’s website at www.themoneyinstructionbook.com