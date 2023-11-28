Top ten Christmas stocking fillers

Editor Richard Bath comes up with his top ten suggestions for ultimate Christmas stocking fillers – whether the presents are for you, or for your loved ones.

1) Ring Battery Video Doorbell Plus (£159.99): Ring’s products are becoming increasingly popular and increasingly sophisticated, but the general principle remains unchanged. This video doorbell alerts you via your mobile phone when people are at your front door even if you are miles away, and it then allows you to speak to them. Whether you’re at work, out with friends, on holiday or on the golf course, this gives you peace of mind that your home is safe and allows you to take packages even when you’re not there. www.en-uk.ring.com

2) Morso Adrian fire tools (£132): Morso specialise in contemporary Scandinavian design, and this reimagining of a traditional set of fire tools (shovel, brush and poker) is both stylish and practical, with the base including space for the storage of kindling, firelighters and matches etc. With oak handles and oxidised brushed steel, they look excellent. www.morsoe.com/en/product/indoor/accessories/fire-care-tools/adrian-fire-tools

3) Fire gloves (£24): This pair of insulated suede mittens from Morso are the ultimate fire gloves, and go well with the Adrian fire tools. Once again, they are stylish but incredibly practical and can also be used for lifting hot casseroles or saucepans from the hob or oven. www.morsoe.com/en/product/outdoor/accessories/accessories-for-serving-and-cooking/morso-suede-mitten-set-2-pcs

4) Country Dog Drying Coat (from £51.95): This burgundy dog coat from the excellent Ruff & Tumble is absolutely perfect for this soggy time of year. I’ve been impressed by how comfortable my dog finds the adjustable coat, and how difficult it would be for her to remove it were she to try to do so. There’s much to like about it, from the hoodie which dries the head and ears, to the no-quibble returns policy and the free storage bag. www.ruffandtumbledogcoats.com/products/country-dog-drying-coat-burgundy-new

5) Zulucow drinks coasters (£20): This company works with local women in impoverished rural South Africa, producing desirable products made from cow hides. These range from tanned hides and rugs down to bags and accessories. Every product comes with a note from the woman who made them. This pack of four coasters is great for Christmas stockings and look amazing on your coffee table. www.zulucow.co.uk/product/zulucow-drinks-coasters/

6) Popmaster Special Edition Boardgame (£24): I love this game, which is inspired by the Ken Bruce show of the same name. With three twentysomething kids who think that pop music began in 2000, it’s also great to range back across the decades. A perfect one for post-food entertainment at Christmas. www.gingerfox.co.uk/products/popmaster-special-edition-board-game

7) Anti-freeze down slippers (£65): I love these Montane slippers, which are designed for use in mountain huts and bothies while your boots dry out next to the fire. They are filled with 750 fill power down and have a durable sole. They have removable soles to reduce weight and bulk if you’re short of space in your backpack, and come with a stuff sack to keep them dry and clean. They’re also good for home wear too. www.montane.com/collections/slippers/products/montane-anti-freeze-down-slippers?color=Black

8) Barbour aftershave (£69): We particularly like this 100ml scent because it’s supposed to summon up ‘the scents of Scottish woodlands’. It certainly has woody base notes of cedar, guiac wood and vetivert, topped up with some more exotic notes of black pepper, cardamom and fresh citrus, which all combine to make for a well-constructed masculine fragrance. www.barbour.com/uk/barbour-for-him-100ml-mlf0005mi11

9) Thistle apron (£21): Dollyhotdogs specialise in really colourful designs capable of bringing a splash of colour to even the drabbest kitchen, and I particularly like the thistle design (they also have a range of other Scottish-themed aprons, such as ones featuring a stag or highland cow, plus plenty of generic country or marine items like pheasants and lobsters). It’s made of unbleached cotton and machine washable at 40 degrees, which given the chaos I bring to the kitchen, is useful. www.dollyhotdogs.com/collections/aprons/products/thistle-apron

10) Wines of Italy puzzle (£17.99): This is a bit of a left-field inclusion, but we have friends who moved from Perthshire to a farm in Tuscany, where they have just started making their own wine. Sitting in a hillside villa in rural Italy making this will be a joy – as will doing it at home in Scotland for the many oenophiles amongst our readership. www.gingerfox.co.uk/products/wines-of-italy-puzzle

