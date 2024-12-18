Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas…Day 7

On the seventh day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of luxury accommodation, food and the finest shooting

Glen Dye Cabins and Cottages have earned a reputation as some of the best design-led and comfortable holiday accommodation in Britain with fabled high pheasant shooting.

The estate has combined food, accommodation and field sports into an exceptional and affordable package of indulgence, exercise and fun.

The package is available for a minimum of five guns and a maximum of ten, with non-shooting partners catered for with their own activities including the use of saunas, hot tubs, cold water dip tanks, or lessons in craft and wellness.

www.glendyecabinsandcottages.com, 01330 850689.

Follow along with the 12 days of Christmas.