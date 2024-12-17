Hotel Panorama

Scottish Field’s 12 days of Christmas… Day 6

December 17, 2024 / Ellie Forbes /
December 17, 2024 |

On the sixth day of Christmas my true love gave to me… The gift of exploring Islay

At the heart of Islay, the 4-star awarded Bridgend Hotel is the perfect base for exploring the magical beaches and world famous whisky distilleries on the island. Eleven individually decorated bedrooms, all pet-friendly. Restaurant menus showcase the finest estate and island produce.

www.islayestates.com, 01496 810221.

