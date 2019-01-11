Scotland’s Trade Fair will be the biggest for 10 years

There’s just over a week to go until the biggest Scotland’s Trade Fair in a decade.

It will open at the SEC in Glasgow where 571 exhibitors have booked stands for Scotland’s main gift buying show opens. Running from 20-22 January there is still time to register for a free entry ticket – but be quick as it looks set to be busy show!

Exhibitors across many retail sectors from gifts to homewares, craft to textiles, and jewellery to fashion accessories, will launch their new season ranges or in many cases launch their whole range to the trade for the first time.

Scotland’s Trade Fair isn’t just for buying – there are plenty of extra opportunities to grow a business.

The Seminar Theatre will be packed as they have a full schedule of experts presenting seminars and workshops on all aspects of retailing such as social media, visual merchandising, maximising the tourist market, harnessing influencers, reinventing Scotland’s towns and cities, trends and how to be a successful retailer.

The seminars run from 11am until 3.30pm daily in the Seminar Theatre.

New for 2019 is Nessie’s Den where in an entertaining and interactive session, five exhibitors will pitch their products to an expert panel of retailers – Yvonne Carr buyer from Visit Scotland, Nancy Smillie from Glasgow gift retailer Nancy Smillie, and Helen Crawford from the Old School, Beauly and chaired by show director Mark Saunders.

It will be a similar format to BBC’s Dragon’s Den, but the retailers will just be commenting on whether they deem the products to be ‘stockable’, commercial products. It will take place at 1pm on Monday 21 January in the Seminar Theatre.

The best products in the show will be judged and awarded on Sunday 20 January by industry experts Rhona Henderson from Gretna Tourist Centre, Julie Pearson from Cloudberry Gifts in Edinburgh and Anne Boyd from Dornoch Jail, who together will choose Gold, Silver and Bronze winners.

They have a huge wealth of buying and gift experience between them and the winning products will be on display on the centre of the Show shortly after midday.

Show director Mark Saunders said: ‘As the biggest and best show for a decade we believe we are offering buyers a massive choice of good quality products, great networking opportunities and the chance to expand their business skills.’

