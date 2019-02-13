Scotland launches A Year of Conversation

The national launch of ‘A Year of Conversation’ will take place with a day-long event hosted by the Royal Society of Edinburgh, Scotland’s National Academy, to celebrate and explore the way we speak to one another.

The Scottish and international initiative, led by its creative director the poet Tom Pow, brings together high-profile partners in a bid to celebrate the positive power of conversation to open our minds and to counter growing social polarisation.

‘The Art of Conversation’, which is a free but ticketed event, will look at everything from conversation in a digital world, the history of conversation and how to speak with Generation Z, to conversation through the arts. It will be taking place at the Royal Society of Edinburgh (RSE), on George Street on 16 February.

Pow said:’A Year of Conversation is about celebrating, initiating and exploring conversation in our lives. At a time when mutual understanding appears threatened, when communities are becoming closed off, this project will show that our culture is an open one – or show the role of conversation in helping it to become one.

The vision is for something national and international, serious but playful, both necessary and important. True conversation makes life richer and gives us the chance to build up empathy and build connections and gain fresh perspectives across borders, cultures and generations.’

Professor Dame Anne Glover, President of the RSE, added: ‘Conversation opens our minds to a whole universe of knowledge and ideas. It’s fundamental to who we are as human beings and how we understand our world – so we are delighted to be hosting the national launch event for ‘A Year of Conversation’.

‘The Art of Conversation’ features speakers from a variety of disciplines who enjoy sharing their knowledge and ideas about how we talk to, and with, each other.

Events for this initiative will be taking place across the country and will explore and celebrate the power of conversation in the past, present and future, whether it’s face to face or digital.

