Rolex Novelties exhibition is coming to Edinburgh

Hamilton & Inches is hosting the 2021 Rolex Novelties exhibition at its newly renovated showroom in Edinburgh.

Brought to life by its unique watchmaking expertise, the exhibition will showcase latest timeless pieces from Rolex.

The 2021 exhibition is taking place from November 1-7 and will give customers a chance to view the 2021 Rolex novelties. The collection will be available to view without an appointment during the showroom opening hours.

The exhibition will display the newest pieces in the Rolex portfolio, including the new-generation Explorer and Explorer II. The Explorer collection has long been developed in collaboration with legendary explorers to ensure expert performance. The new additions are emblematic of the brand’s perpetual drive to improve and its never-ending quest for excellence.

The exhibition will also give Hamilton & Inches customers the chance to view the unique Rolex dials, including new versions of the Datejust 36 and the Cosmograph Daytona which showcase refined and original dials – from palm dials to meteorite!

The 2021 Rolex Novelties exhibition reinforces Hamilton & Inches’ position as Edinburgh’s premiere destination for fine jewellery, luxury watches and hand-crafted silver. Having recently undergone an extensive renovation, the Rolex showroom offers a serene and luxurious escape from the bustling city of Edinburgh. Hamilton & Inches is also proud to offer its customers first-class watch servicing from its in-house Rolex-accredited watchmaker.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘Our newly renovated showroom in Edinburgh is the perfect place to host the 2021 Rolex Novelties Exhibition.

‘This exhibition will allow our customers to fully immerse themselves in the world of luxury watchmaking and will provide visitors with the perfect opportunity to see the latest set of Rolex novelties in person.’

To find out more, visit www.hamiltonandinches.com