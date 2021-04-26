Renowned jewellers unveil their reimagined showroom

Hamilton & Inches is celebrating the reopening of its iconic showroom after undergoing an extensive regeneration.

Dedicated to enhancing the customer experience with work undertaken across its showroom, workshops, and service department, this transformation has kept the building’s historic accents at the heart of the restoration, creating a space that celebrates heritage whilst innovating with contemporary design.

To accentuate the glamour of the new showroom, a striking new store front is clad in Scottish Whintone and sees Hamilton & Inches rejuvenate its original design, by installing curved glass panels set in an antique bronze, with jewellery displayed on a carved breccia marble plinth topped in silk.

Reinforcing its position as a premiere destination for fine jewellery and luxury watches, the focal point of the newly restored showroom is a hand-crafted silver Ginkgo leaf installation fitted above the diamond bar. This bespoke element was created on the premises by Hamilton & Inches’ master craftspeople with each silver leaf created to honour the team and history which encases the brand.

Alongside the installation, clients will be able to purchase a piece of the limited edition Ginkgo collection compromising of beautifully handcrafted contemporary items.

Working closely with Historic Environment Scotland on the plans, Hamilton & Inches partnered with leading conservation practice Simpson & Brown Architects, and founder of award-winning design practice Waldo Works, Tom Bartlett, to restore and revitalise the five-story Georgian building located at 87 George Street. Mr Bartlett collaborated with Hamilton & Inches CEO, Victoria Houghton, to hand select Scottish materials and furnishings such as curtains from Sinclairs, a professional Edinburgh based workshop, cushions from renowned designers, Timorous Beasties, and leather used for the service desks from local supplier, Alma Leather to further enrich the space and pay homage to its local roots.

New interior features, influenced by historic photographs of the Victorian Hamilton & Inches, include a traditional design palette, incorporating leather cladding, bronze framing, walnut trims, and silk linings, reimagined, and reinvented for today. Each new element accentuates the ornate historic details of the dramatic Georgian ceiling, alongside chandelier lighting, which creates a generous glow that spills out onto George Street.

Upgrades have also taken place throughout the three floors above the Showroom which continue to be occupied by the team’s master craftspeople and their apprentices, who handcraft bespoke jewellery and silver designs onsite.

Newly installed, stylish service desks throughout the showroom floor will enable clients to access ongoing maintenance for their treasured pieces, within a beautifully curated lifestyle area, situated beside the 19th century Adam fireplace.

The lifestyle area offers clients a space where they can drop in to shop, stay for a cup of coffee, or a glass of champagne. Clients will also have access to a more intimate and discreet shopping experience with the private VIP consultation rooms.

Specialist facilities for watch technicians and valuers at ground and lower level have also seen upgrades, including a state-of-the-art Rolex accredited workshop, as well as an expanded Rolex and Patek Philippe presence across the showroom.

In line with the brands’ sustainable ethos, Hamilton & Inches carefully selected local tradespeople for the showroom project, choosing each for their skills, expertise, and like-minded craftsmanship. By championing local suppliers and using traditional materials, the handpicked organisations have created a trustworthy assurance of quality, ensuring that the showroom delights Hamilton & Inches’ new and returning customers.

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘I’m thrilled to unveil the newly restored showroom. This has been an amazing journey, and everyone including local contractors SJS, local chartered quantity surveyors McLeod & Aitken and bespoke joinery and furniture specialists Laurence McIntosh have worked so hard to bring our vision to life.

‘The customer experience has been at the forefront of this project since inception. We incorporated residential elements into a retail environment to achieve an inviting and comfortable atmosphere whilst creating a memorable luxury experience.’

Tom Bartlett, Waldo Works founder, said: ‘It has been a wonderful experience to work with Hamilton & Inches in creating what I believe is the most beautiful store in Scotland. It is rare to work with a client who’s focus from the inception was to reflect the quality and design excellence of their product in the design and construction of this intricate showroom.’

Delivering an authentic and bespoke service, the team at Hamilton & Inches is excited to provide customers once again with an unforgettable experience.

To find out more about Hamilton & Inches and the new showroom opening, visit hamiltonandinches.com.