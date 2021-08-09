Multrees Walk is the definition of luxury

Multrees Walk: The Definition of Luxury in the heart of Edinburgh and the perfect destination for all your exclusive and luxury shopping while visiting the Scottish Capital City.

Multrees Walk is home to Scotland’s only Harvey Nichols, which boasts five floors dedicated to luxury fashion, beauty, food, and wine.

There is something for everyone at Harvey Nichols, home to industry-leading fashion designers, including: Alexander McQueen, Amiri, Balenciaga, Balmain, Bottega Veneta, CELINE, Fendi, Loewe, Off White, Palm Angels, Represent, Fendi and Saint Laurent.

Multrees Walk is also home to Louis Vuitton, Burberry, and many other exclusive fashion brands including Johnston’s of Elgin, Mulberry, Coach, BOSS, Strathberry, MaxMara, Reiss and Michael Kors that bring a unique experience but as well as timeless products from all over the world which combine both innovation and style, perfect for your wardrobe needs each season.

OLIAMI, the latest retailer, boasts an eclectic lifestyle collection, holding iconic brands which bridge the gap between town and country effortlessly, focusing on style and practicality. It is the home to an array of luxury brands such as: Holland Cooper, Fairfax and Favor, Marco Moreo and Novo London to name a few.

Love Art? The Castle Fine Art gallery have a team of friendly, experienced Fine Art Consultants are on hand to offer tailored advice and recommendations.

The combination of these retail brands makes the Multrees Walk shopping experience second to none.

