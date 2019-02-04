Luxury jewellers full of heart for a great cause

Luxury jewellers Laings are having a heart this month.

Laings are delighted to announce that throughout the month of February, to celebrate Valentine’s, they will be donating £50 from every piece sold from their exclusive Family Collection to the British Heart Foundation.

They launched their charity partnership with the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in September last year and are dedicated to helping them to raise vital funds.

It is also a charity that resonates personally with the Laing family. To say thank you to the British Heart Foundation for all the amazing work they do Laings will donate £50 from the sale of any piece from their exclusive Family Collection to help the BHF with their life-saving work.

BHF is a charity that funds research to find cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases, the world’s biggest killers.

Over the years they’ve helped to develop machines which can restart hearts, devices to correct heartbeats and so much more. However, heart and circulatory diseases still kill 1 in 4 people in the UK and there’s more work to be done. Laings donations throughout February will help to support the life-changing work that BHF does, helping them to fund research and support their vision of a world without heart and circulatory diseases.

James Cant, director BHF Scotland said: ‘We are very grateful to Laings and their customers for their support. They are playing a crucial role in helping The BHF end the heartbreak caused by heart and circulatory diseases, including heart disease, stroke, vascular dementia and diabetes.

‘It’s thanks to generous fundraising efforts like this that we’re able to make a difference to the 7 million people living in the UK with heart and circulatory disease.’

The BHF is also a charity that the Laing family feels a personal connection to and so it is fitting that they have chosen their exclusive Family Collection to help them to raise funds.

Stuart Laing OBE, executive chairman of Laings explained: ‘This is a wonderful way for us to give back. The British Heart Foundation is a charity that the Laing and Walsh family hold close to their hearts. It seems appropriate that we have chosen the Family Collection as our way of giving.’

The Family Collection is one that has been designed with personality. Unique to Laings and designed in-house the collection is inspired by the ladies of the Laing family and each design is infused with their distinct personalities. The individual designs boast subtle details, such as hidden diamonds and delicate settings that are designed to charm.

Each range features a selection of perfectly matching items of jewellery, ideal for Valentine’s, your wedding day, anniversaries, birthdays and other special occasions.

Lovingly crafted, they perfectly illustrate the charm, elegance and originality of a Laings Design. The Family Collection is one to fall in love with.

Laings is delighted to be able to support the BHF with this promotion and hope that they can help to ‘Beat Heartbreak Forever!’

Growing from strength to strength in recent years, Laings now has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, as well as a prominent online presence.

Click HERE for more details.