LiverScan: ‘Knowing the score, lets you do more’

Sponsored Content | In Scotland, a silent epidemic looms large: liver disease. Amidst the bustling streets and scenic landscapes, this often undiagnosed condition silently affects many. However, there’s hope on the horizon with a focus shift towards proactive health measures, championing preventative healthcare through regular screenings with FibroScan examinations.

Liver disease poses a significant health threat globally, with Scotland being no exception. Factors such as obesity, type 2 diabetes as well as excessive alcohol consumption, contribute to its prevalence. However, what exacerbates the issue is the lack of awareness or clinical symptoms, allowing the disease to progress unchecked until it reaches critical stages.

Enter FibroScan, a non-invasive diagnostic tool that measures liver fat and scarring with remarkable accuracy. By undergoing regular FibroScan examinations, individuals can take charge of their health, identifying potential liver issues at an early stage when simple lifestyle interventions are most effective. The FibroScan scores can also be used to monitor liver health progress.

Knowing your FibroScan score is empowering. It enables individuals to make informed decisions about their lifestyle and seek timely intervention if necessary. Prevention is always better than cure, and FibroScan screenings serve as a crucial first step towards a healthier future.

The benefits of early detection cannot be overstated. By identifying liver fat accumulation and scarring in its early stages, individuals can implement lifestyle modifications such as dietary changes, exercise, and reducing alcohol consumption to prevent further damage. Moreover, early intervention can reverse liver disease. By embracing preventative healthcare measures and leveraging innovative technologies like FibroScan, individuals can embark on a journey towards optimal health and vitality.

Liver Disease: The Figures:

25% of Scottish adults are estimated to have fatty liver disease

70% of the liver needs to be damaged before any symptoms develop

75% of liver disease is not diagnosed until it is too late

90% of liver disease is reversible if caught early

