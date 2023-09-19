Lanark Men’s Shed moving to new premises within grounds of World Heritage site

Lanark Men’s Shed has announced it is moving to new premises within the grounds of the New Lanark World Heritage site.

The move follows a period of uncertainty after the local community group had to move from its previous base.

The men’s shed is run by volunteers to encourage older men to come together to workshop, talk and socialise to combat social isolation.

It will move into its new ‘shed’ within two vacant units at New Lanark from 1 October, meaning it can continue its vital work in the local community.

There is a growing base of more than 25 members, who meet regularly for a variety of sessions including woodworking, woodturning, newly created 3D Printing, creative writing, walking and chess.

‘We want to thank everyone involved in helping us through this transition period, it has involved a considerable amount of work in a short timeframe, but we made it,’ said Liz Mcintosh, secretary from Lanark Men’s Shed said.

‘Thanks especially to the management team at New Lanark, we appreciate you and we look forward to partnering with you in projects in the months and years to come.’

As part of the deal with New Lanark, which is offering the space rent-free, Men’s Shed members will also get discounts at the café and there are plans to sell items made during the workshops within the New Lanark shop in the future.

New Lanark is one of Scotland’s six UNESCO Heritage Sites which welcomes over 300,000 visitors annually.

It is known for its abundance of greenery, as well as its place in Scottish innovation, making it the ideal spot for the new Lanark Men’s Shed.

Men’s Shed is a local, not-for-profit, community group that welcomes men and women from all backgrounds.

The organisation enhances the physical and emotional wellness of its volunteers by providing a secure environment where they can form friendships, engage in meaningful activities, converse, and gain access to health-related information and support.

A spokesperson from New Lanark added: ‘We understand the significant benefits which Lanark Men’s Shed brings, so we wanted to do all we can to support their next move.

‘We hope it will be a long-term partnership and our visitors will be able to see some of the crafts created here very soon.’

To find out how you can join the Lanark Men’s Shed or support the charity, go to their Facebook page https://facebook.com/lanarkmensshed.com

