Laings: One of the UK’s largest watch workshops opens in Glasgow

Luxury jeweller Laings has opened one of the UK’s largest watch workshops in Glasgow and we got to take a look inside.

A first of its kind in Scotland, more than 2,000 watches are expected to be worked on at Laings new state-of-the-art service centre in its first year alone.

From Rolex, Patek Philippe, and TAG Heuer to Longines and OMEGA, the team at the centre can work on up to 10 timepieces at any one time.

The space, on Buchanan Street, fits eleven watchmakers, three technicians, three polishers and a final quality control technician. The team is headed up by service director Serena Gough.

A huge amount of care is taken to protect the watches, which Serena said people sometimes find difficult to part with if they are precious family heirlooms.

The rooms are pressure controlled to stop any dust or dirt entering the sterline environment when the doors are opened.

‘When Laings was founded in 1840, it was a company based on the skills of clockmaking, watchmaking and goldsmithing,’ Serena said.

‘In the present day, we are continuing to invest in the skills, talent, passions and expertise that shape those crafts, housed within a collaborative and innovative environment.

‘It is a privilege to work alongside our incredibly talented team, who are all focused on delivering excellence in both the work that they do and the precious timepieces that they are preserving.’

The family-owned jewellers has invested more than £1 million into the workspace, which forms part of larger £5m plans, including the opening of a new flagship store later this year.

Throughout our tour Serena stresses the importance of training the next generation of horologists.

Laings has hired four people completely new to the field – one of which is currently studying at the prestigious British School of Watchmaking.

And lead watchmaker Ian Anderson, who has more than 30 years of experience, is also passing down his knowledge.

‘This is a truly pivotal time for us as a business,’ said Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings.

‘The launch of our pioneering UK service centre marks the latest step in a proud journey of delivering the highest levels of skilled craftsmanship and underpins our drive for excellence in client servicing and care across our operations.

‘It is a reflection of our continued commitment to invest in our people, to breathing new life into the ancient craft of horology and to securing its future for generations to come.’

For more information about Laings, visit www.LaingsUK.com.