Laings gets ready for fundraising charity trek

A team from luxury jewellers Laings are taking part in a gruelling trek this week to help to raise vital funds for the British Heart Foundation and the life-saving work that they do.

The team, including Wendy Laing, marketing director, and Joe Walsh, CEO, will be taking part in the Glasgow to Edinburgh Trek on Saturday 20 July to support their charity partner, the British Heart Foundation.

The team compromising of Wendy Laing, Joe Walsh, Hollie Gillies, Craig Nisbet, Katie Little and Felicity Lynden will tackle the 100km walk from city to city, raising funds as they go.

James Cant, British Heart Foundation Scotland director said: ‘We are so grateful to the team at Laings for all of their support and for volunteering to take on the Glasgow to Edinburgh Trek. 500 people have signed up for this fantastic challenge and it looks set to be a great weekend.’

The demanding challenge see’s participants trekking for up to 30 hours over 100km along the Forth and Clyde and Union Canals, via the Falkirk Wheel all the way to the Capital. The test of endurance is no mean feat and the walk equates to a staggering 145,000 steps, putting both the mental and physical stamina of the participants to the test.

Wendy Laing, marketing director of Laings said: ‘I’m excited about taking on the trek, but nervous at the same time! Although we’ve done plenty of training, which has allowed us to see some beautiful areas of Scotland, I still keep thinking “has it been enough”. I think at the end of the day it will be mind over matter to get us to the finish line!’

Laings launched the charity partnership in September last year and are dedicated to raising vital funds. It is also a charity that resonates personally with the Laing family and Wendy Laing and her husband Joe Walsh want to help the charity to continue to support families affected by heart and circulatory diseases.

Find out more about why Joe and Wendy have taken on the challenge and sponsor them here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/joe-wendy100km

James Cant added: ‘Around 700,000 people in Scotland are living with heart and circulatory disease and nearly 50 people a day die from these conditions. We want to change this, but we can only continue our life-saving research with the support of the public and fabulous fundraising teams like Laings.’

All of the money raised by the team will be donated to the British Heart Foundation, a charity that funds research to find cures and treatments for heart and circulatory diseases, the world’s biggest killers. Over the years they’ve helped to develop machines which can re-start hearts, devices to correct heartbeats and so much more. However, heart and circulatory diseases still kill 1 in 4 people in the UK and there’s more work to be done.

Katie Little, Watch Technician said: ‘It was important for me to take on the Glasgow to Edinburgh Trek because 2019 marks the 15th Anniversary since my dad had a quadruple heart bypass.

‘Heart problems have affected my family for generations and we’d have been lost without the care, research and support of the British Heart Foundation.’

You can sponsor Katie here: https://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katie-jo5989

