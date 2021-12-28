Kiltwalk volunteers given a special thank you

Two volunteers have been recognised for their outstanding contributions to Kiltwalk with special banknotes from headline sponsors the Royal Bank of Scotland.

The banknotes carry the Kiltwalk serial number to commemorate Scotland’s mass participation walking events that raise funds for charities across the country.

Each volunteer will also receive a £1,000 donation to their chosen charities the British Heart Foundation and Lanarkshire Association for Mental Health, from The Kiltwalk and Royal Bank of Scotland.

Kilties Keith Jones and Lorraine Moore were nominated as worthy recipients for going above and beyond in their roles as event volunteers.

Keith has been a volunteer since 2015 alongside his wife Annette who sadly passed away last year. Keith returned in 2021 as a driver Kiltie for his first volunteer event without Annette to continue his longstanding involvement with Kiltwalk.

As a Back Marker Kiltie, tasked with providing company to walkers at the back of the walk, Lorraine covered another’s shift and walked a total distance of 16.5 miles from Glasgow Green to Meadow Centre on the day in September.

Campbell Mills, Royal Bank of Scotland’s regional director for Glasgow and The West of Scotland, said: ‘Royal Bank of Scotland is proud to be a supporter of Kiltwalk as a powerful fundraising platform that makes a difference to so many charities across Scotland.

‘We remain committed to supporting initiatives within the local community and thousands of colleagues, their families and friends have given their time to take part in and volunteer each year to help make the events such a success.

‘The Royal Bank is delighted to recognise Keith and Lorraine for their inspiring contributions as volunteers with banknotes that carry the Kiltwalk serial number. The bank continues its support for Kiltwalk in 2022 and I would encourage people to register for what promises to be a fantastic year.’

Kiltwalk CEO Paul Cooney said: ‘We are really pleased that our headline sponsor, Royal Bank of Scotland, is recognising the exceptional work that our amazing volunteer Kilties do.

‘They are a massive part of the success of Kiltwalk, helping to inspire thousands of Kiltwalkers as they step-out all over Scotland. Keith and Lorraine both went above and beyond at Scotland’s Kiltwalk this year and are therefore very deserving winners of these special numbered banknotes

‘Thank you, Royal Bank of Scotland, for recognising two of our Kilties in this unique way.’

Scotland’s legendary Kiltwalk Kindness raised a remarkable £8.4 million for more than 1200 charities across the country this year after 15,500 heroes wore tartan and took part in events across the country.

Since 2016, Kiltwalk Heroes have raised £19 million and The Hunter Foundation have added a further £10 million to take the total sum to over £29 million for more than 2600 charities.

Registration for Kiltwalk 2022 is now open and is set to take place across five locations in Glasgow, Aberdeen, Dundee, Edinburgh as well as remotely for Scotland’s Virtual Kiltwalk. Find more information and sign up HERE.

Kiltwalkers can raise funds for any charity of their choice and thanks to the generosity of Sir Tom Hunter and The Hunter Foundation, all funds raised will be topped up by 50%. That means if you raise £100 for your charity, they will receive £150.