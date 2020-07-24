Inverness named top city for newlyweds

THE Highland capital has been crowed as the best city in the UK for newlyweds thanks to its large number of create spaces and low cost of living.

Aberdeen finished second, with Edinburgh in third and Glasgow in fourth, leading to Scotland taking the title of best nation in the UK.

The cost of living in Inverness was judged to be 27% cheaper than London.

Yet Inverness was marked down for the cost of travel within the city, with Glasgow and Edinburgh faring better.

David Allen, a communications consultant for Purely Diamonds, which compiled the figures, said: “You will probably look for many of the same qualities in a city as you do in a spouse; it makes you feel safe, it’s fun to be around, and it’s easy on the eyes.

“More importantly, you want a city that’s a good fit for your lifestyle.

“We’re talking cities with plenty of fun-loving married millennials, affordable rental options, tons of green space and plenty of cultural things to do, as well as the more practical aspects such as a cheap commute or a high number of job vacancies.”

