Indulge in luxurious jewellery this autumn

Laings have launched their indulgent autumn campaign this September.

With the change of season comes rich colours with a luxurious feel, the Laings stores have been transformed across the UK.

The luxury jewellers’ autumn campaign was launched this month and features a dazzling array of beautiful timepieces and fine jewellery. Autumn is a magical time of year and there’s a touch of indulgence in the air.

Sally Alobaidi, head of marketing said: ‘The transition into autumn is the most beautiful time of the year. The Laings Autumn Campaign embraces the season with a nod to the rich tones shown through our luxurious fine jewellery and gemstones. I am confident that the campaign truly captures the elegance of the season.’

The warm hue of yellow and rose gold echo the luxurious colours of the season and marquise cut diamonds reflect the shape of graceful falling leaves.

Classic pieces have a timeless appeal to them, whilst the delicate blush of the morganite gemstone portrays an undeniable elegance. Luxurious timepieces also wonderfully reflect the time of year and touches of glowing gold mirror the richness of the season. Autumn is your time to indulge.

Growing from strength to strength in recent years, Laings now has three stores in Glasgow and one each in Edinburgh, Southampton and Cardiff, as well as a prominent online presence.

