Bag and shoe restoration comes to Harvey Nichols

Edinburgh’s Harvey Nichols store is has launched The Restory service.

Following on from The Restory’s successful launch at Harvey Nichols Knightsbridge in 2018, the after-care service will be rolled out to their Edinburgh store launching alongside a first-of-its kind product, the Revival Package, exclusively at Harvey Nichols.

The Restory, the leading innovators in the luxury aftercare of leather goods, are redefining the market by creating a global brand experience for luxury consumers. With their ambition to empower clients to invest in the brands they love, what better way to do it than support their aftercare needs at the point of purchase.

The drop service operates in-store where a Harvey Nichols staff member securely receive shoes, bags and leather goods.

The items will be packaged, tracked and shipped to The Restory’s London-based atelier where a team of experts will physically assess the items and provide an online quote. Clients can accept, query or decline the quote. Post approval, The Restory’s elite team of next-generation artisans provide the services needed within the package. When the work is completed, items will be shipped back to the originating Harvey Nichols store or any location in the world.

The Revival Package exclusive to Harvey Nichols, is a bundle of competitively priced services that will be available to be purchased alongside a new pair shoes or bag.

The Restory were able to develop this product with their unique data and expertise in product wear and tear. There will be two packages available, one designed for the needs of shoes and the other created for bags.

The package is available for 18 months and is registered to the item it is purchased with. The package is activated at the point of purchase in-store and the client will receive an email with the details confirming activation. The client is then able to redeem this service directly with The Restory or by dropping off at a Harvey Nichols store anywhere in the UK.

Vanessa Jacobs, founder and CEO at The Restory, said: ‘Luxury is a promise and an investment. The Restory is about extending the longevity of that promise in a fun and modern way. Harvey Nichols understands this and is committed to their client’s whole experience.’

Shop and drop with The Restory at Harvey Nichols Edinburgh is available now. The Shoe Revival Package is £120 and Bag Revival Package is £250, learn more about The Revival Package and a full list of the services at www.the-restory.com/RevivalPackage