Hamilton & Inches hosts Patek Philippe 2021 collection

Hamilton & Inches will showcase for the first time the Patek Philippe Exhibition Collection in their Edinburgh showroom next month.

From July 6-11 , the showroom at 87 George Street, will highlight the Patek Philippe 2021 Exhibition Collection, which encompasses a selection of the most treasured ladies’ and men’s timepieces from the classic collection, alongside refined reinterpretations and brand-new watches revealed this year.

The theme of the exhibition is Calendars, Travel Watches and Chronographs.

Some of the highlights this year include the Calatrava “Clous de Paris” Ref. 6119R-001 and Ref. 6119G-001, the Flyback Chronograph Annual Calendar Ref. 5960/01G, and the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time Ref. 7234R-001.

The Calatrava “Clous de Paris” Ref. 6119R-001 and Ref. 6119G-001 celebrates the success of the Ref. 3919 launched in 1985, it pays homage to the hugely popular guilloched “Clous de Paris” pattern, coupling the highly desirable aesthetic with a new manually wound movement.

Two of the most useful complications have been combined to make the Patek Philippe Flyback Chronograph Annual Calendar Ref. 5960/01G-001. The white gold annual calendar chronograph is supplied on an elegant brown leather calf strap, guilloched pushers and blue varnished dial with gold applied hour markers. The watch has taken on a distinctly sporty vintage style.

Ref. 7234R-001 is a feminine interpretation of the Calatrava Pilot Travel Time, and now comes in a 37.5mm case size. The soft rose gold complements the rich brown and black sunburst dial. The sporty yet elegant timepiece has a second time zone display which is famously simple to use. It is the first self-winding Travel Time model in Patek Philippe’s collection which has been designed for women.

Another highlight is the Patek Philippe Ref. 5235/50R-001. Patek Philippe revisits the unique style of its Annual Calendar Regulator Style Display by presenting it in rose gold, paired with a two-tone dial in graphite and ebony-black with a vertical satin finish. The calibre 31-260 REG QA self-winding movement, designed especially for this model, is notable for its high-tech regulator. The Patek Philippe logo has also been laser engraved into the dial and is the only model in their range that has this feature.

The Ref. 5235/50R is an exquisite timepiece that is perfect for a client searching for a watch inspired by the past with a modern twist.

Adrian Lurshay, Patek Philippe UK managing director, said: ‘We are delighted Hamilton & Inches is hosting our 2021 Patek Philippe Exhibition Collection.

‘Our clients and watch aficionados will have the chance to experience our unique Collection at our newly expanded instore boutique, which was specially tailored to suit the architecture of their iconic historical building. It will definitely be a remarkable week.’

Victoria Houghton, Hamilton & Inches CEO, said: ‘We are honoured to be showcasing the new Patek Philippe Exhibition at Hamilton & Inches.

‘Patek Philippe have mastered all aspects of luxury watchmaking from simple two-hand timekeepers to the glorious minute repeater grand complications. They have maintained their traditional values and methods of watchmaking and incorporated cutting edge technology and materials to be at the forefront of innovation.

‘We’re delighted to be presenting these magnificent pieces to our clients and sharing a special moment as they take in the mesmerising wonders of the collection.’

These Patek Philippe timepieces are just a few of the pieces that will be shown in the Exhibition Collection. It will be a rare opportunity to view such a varied selection, giving visitors the chance to admire the pieces and discuss any questions with in-house specialists.

For more information please contact Hamilton & Inches on 0131 225 4898 or visit hamiltonandinches.com.