Grassmarket: A day at Edinburgh’s most popular market

Photographer Rachel Bolton captures a day at Edinburgh’s Grassmarket.

In 1477, during the reign of James 3rd, Edinburgh’s Grassmarket was one of the city’s main markets, from the sale of livestock to public executions.

Today, it serves a different purpose, but it remains one of the most popular markets in Edinburgh.

With a breathtaking view of the castle, you can find Grassmarket’s little stall sale every Saturday in one of the most picturesque parts of the city.

We take a look around Grassmarket and see what’s on offer for visitors.

If a bite to eat is what you’re looking for, you can indulge in Chulo’s Stuffed Cookies, or Tipico’s Authentic Sicilian Confectionary.

For the more traditional palate there is Au Gourmand. Having supplied numerous restaurants around the city with freshly made bread, pastries and croissants, they now offer a selection of their French delicacy at Grassmarket.

For shoppers, there is Bark & Hare who have returned to the streets of Edinburgh after hitting Vogue with their collection for pampered pooches.

Antique jewellery is available from Jane at After the Fall, who has collected all the pieces herself over time, as well as stunning soaps by the Wee Scrubber Soap Company.

Workshop After Six, who create wonderful handcrafted leather designs of wallets, keyrings, and hip flasks, also feature at the market, and art at the Grassmarket includes work by Felting Studio and pottery made by Adventures with Clay.

Edinburgh’s Grassmarket run every Saturday from 10am-5pm.