Flower power with Narcissus to make festive wreath

With just six weeks to go until the start of December, it’s time to start thinking about your festive preparations to make sure you enjoy a chic Christmas.

And what could be more elegant than a beautiful Christmas wreath hung on your front door for all to see and admire?

This Christmas, go one better than shop-bought, and learn how to make your own.

We’ve got the expert advice from one of Scotland’s leading florists, Narcissus, on how to make your own beautiful wreath, filled with fresh foliage and berries.

Narcissus not only has a beautiful (and super-Instagrammable) florist’s shop in Edinburgh’s chic New Town, but also has a Flower School, offering amateur-level day and evening classes, or professional-level training courses if you’re feeling inspired to change your career and train in the art of contemporary floristry.

Luckily, if you’re planning to be in Edinburgh over the festive season, Narcissus Flower School is offering wreathmaking classes, so there’s plenty of opportunity to learn the art of crafting your own Christmas wreath.

Contemporary Wreathmaking (27 November, 4 December) teaches students how to make a rustic-luxe, modern update on the classic festive wreath – traditionalists will adore the Signature Christmas Wreath class (28 and 29 November, 6 December), where you’ll learn how to create an elegant and incredibly festive classic Christmas wreath.

Classes are £95 per person, including fizz, food and of course, your materials and wreath to take home and enjoy. The perfect activity for you and your friends – or you can even buy a class as a gift voucher for a green-fingered friend.

But if you’re not planning to be in Edinburgh over the festive period, don’t worry – Narcissus have given us the professional tips and tricks you need to be able to create your own stunning classic Christmas wreath.

This simple-to-follow step-by-step is the perfect activity for a chilly weekend in the run-up to Christmas, and you’re sure to adore the results!

If you’d like to receive the Narcissus’ Christmas wreath tutorial in full, and if you’d like to know more about their festive floristry classes visit http://www.narcissusflowers.co.uk/