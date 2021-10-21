Fabergé finds a new home at Laings in Edinburgh

Laings The Jewellers has welcomed Fabergé, to its showrooms in Edinburgh and Cardiff, alongside its online store.

Fabergé has become renowned throughout the world as an artist jeweller, creating extraordinary jewellery and objects of art, as well as bespoke commissions for an international clientele.

Founded in 1842, Fabergé has gained an unrivalled legacy ever since Peter Carl Fabergé became the official goldsmith to the Russian Imperial Court, providing exquisite jewels and the legendary series of lavish Imperial Eggs. These eggs were adored by the Empresses of Russia’s royal House of Romanov and gained acclaim throughout the European world of royalty and aristocracy.

Today, Fabergé has carved out a unique place in the cultural landscape as a symbol of the ultimate prestige and luxury. Iterations of the iconic Fabergé Egg have featured in Hollywood productions such as James Bond Octopussy, Peaky Blinders and Ocean’s Twelve, and Fabergé’s High Jewellery creations regularly adorn celebrity red carpet appearances, worn by the likes of Helen Mirren, Dua Lipa and Winnie Harlow.

Stuart McDowell, managing director of Laings, said: ‘It’s an honour to offer our clientele the opportunity to enjoy Fabergé, a magnificent maison that values A Life in Colour and has an incredible legacy. The collections present a beautiful relationship with the brand’s history and the present day, and we are looking forward to showcasing Fabergé’s magic in Edinburgh, Cardiff and our online store.’

Laings will launch Fabergé with an array of collections including Heritage – a quintessentially Fabergé offering drawing inspiration from its historic masterpieces, Colours of Love – a vibrant array of jewellery that exemplifies the philosophy of ‘A Life in Colour’ and celebrates special lifetime events, and Essence – a selection of egg-inspired jewellery that embodies Fabergé’s world of surprise and delight.

Antony Lindsay, managing director of Fabergé, said: ‘We are delighted to be working with arguably one of the most esteemed and established jewellers here in the UK that offer nothing but the very best for its distinguished clientele. Both Laings and Fabergé have a rich, illustrious history that when combined spans well over two centuries and has allowed for time-honoured values and traditions to be refined, perfected and passed onto our discerning clients.’

Fabergé is showcasing a much-anticipated exhibition Romance to Revolution at the Victoria & Albert Museum London, opening 20 November 2021. Laings encourages all Fabergé enthusiasts to explore the wonder of the maison at the exhibition, which will host over 200 precious objects including three remarkable Imperial Eggs lent to the V&A by Moscow Kremlin Museums.

