Craft Week Scotland is returning this weekend

Craft Week Scotland returns for its second year as Scotland’s thriving craft sector continues to come together in response to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Running from 24 to 31 October, Craft Week Scotland has been developed by Craft Scotland as a nationwide initiative to raise awareness of the vibrant craft sector and boost sales for both makers and craft destinations.

This week-long celebration of craft will showcase the work of internationally renowned and emerging makers working in everything from furniture to jewellery, ceramics, textiles, glass and more. In addition craft destinations across Scotland will welcome visitors subject to government guidelines.

New for this year, workshops include everything from willow weaving in Edinburgh to ceramic repair using the ancient Japanese technique of kintsugi in Glasgow and learning how to make your own silver ring in Dundee.

Open studios include the opportunity for taster sessions in enamelling and ceramics, craft exhibitions around the country from Shetland to Edinburgh and the chance to buy design-led contemporary craft online and in person direct from makers around the country. In addition Craft Scotland have organised a series of online talks from leading craft practitioners and curators around the world.

From Orkney to Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland is home to over 3000 makers and businesses working in contemporary craft. Scotland’s vibrant craft scene sees makers from around the world move to Scotland joining home grown makers and emerging talent. Many are inspired by Scotland’s beautiful landscape, others reimagine traditional crafts for the 21st century while many more embrace the opportunities for making with new technologies.

Sustainable practice material provenance and technical excellence are key themes to be found in Scottish craft today. Showcasing all of this, Craft Week Scotland looks to champion the country’s craft riches online and in person.

Craft Scotland Director Irene Kernan said: ‘As the national development agency for craft, one of Craft Scotland’s key aims is to promote high quality contemporary craft practice locally, nationally and internationally.

‘During the vital Christmas selling period, the Craft Week Scotland campaign is to encourage people to visit, engage with and buy from makers and craft destinations, including galleries, venues, independent shops and small businesses. We want to encourage Scotland to shop handmade and local, and we are keen to promote even more makers and venues across Scotland and showcase the breadth of contemporary craft that is happening today.’

During Craft Week Scotland, Craft Scotland will also run a series of talks and In Conversation events with makers and industry experts looking at a range of topics including craft and the community, career routes into craft and will be sharing makers events and activities across the country.

Full details of Craft Week Scotland are available on www.craftscotland.org and updated activity can be followed using the hashtag #craftweekscotland