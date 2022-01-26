egg & co launches a dedicated business space for women

A new space hosting female-led retail brands, and offering events ranging from business networking to yoga, is coming to the capital with the launch of egg & co.

This is the first move by egg, Scotland’s largest online and offline platform for women, to create its own physical space to complement its existing diverse range of services. The egg community of more than 65,000 women, launched by Kylie Reid in 2017, supports and encourages female-led collaborations. egg & co is a space powered by women, at a time when community and connection have never been more needed.

Located at a prime site on Edinburgh’s George Street, it will be supporting female-led businesses, as well as the health and wellbeing of its members. And after identifying a gap in the market and carrying out 12 months of development, egg launched its new website last week. The new egg platform is Scotland’s first searchable, review-led platform for women, helping them find trusted recommendations for everything from lawyers to landscapers. A platform supporting local people, jobs and events, the digital egg card gives members access to discounts for more than 200 businesses in the area.

On Saturday 29 January, egg & co will throw open the doors to its new 7,000 square feet space at 51 George Street, on the former site of Laura Ashley and more recently home to the Scottish Design Exchange. It will be an immersive and colourful hub with a female co-working space and a mixture of high-profile brands and new names, with a focus on sustainability.

Among the female-led, Scottish brands that will be present are: the Tartan Blanket company; global brand Snag Tights; florist Fruit Salad Flowers; sustainable fashion label Beira; and Rare Birds Books. Coulters estate agency, the main sponsors of the new egg & co space on George Street, will have experts on hand to help with all housing and mortgage enquiries. There will also be Drip coffee to sit and enjoy in the comfortable seating areas, regular networking and speaker events and yoga sessions to promote wellbeing. Space is being given to charity It’s Good 2 Give which supports young cancer patients and their families.

In the last few days egg also recently introduced a new partnership with Appointedd, the Edinburgh-based online booking platform led by Scottish entrepreneur Leah Hutcheon. The agreement means egg users can source and book appointments online any time of the day or week without leaving its newly developed website. This provides greater flexibility for both the user and the service provider – whether they be booking a hair appointment or a painter. This new appointment booking service will be demonstrated in egg & co on its launch day.

Head egg Kylie Reid said: ‘We’ve built a massive and loyal female following of more than 65,000 women across egg in Scotland over the past few years and established a network of 35,000 engaging and supportive women in Edinburgh alone. During that time the egg community has helped local businesses grow and become trusted services widely used by our community.

‘We’ve spent a year developing a new websiteto reflect this by creating a new online directory of businesses and services, many of which can be booked direct using Appointedd’s booking platform.

‘I’m so excited to be taking our predominantly online community to the next stage with the launch of egg & co and its first physical presence in the centre of the Scottish capital on George Street. From day one, we’re hosting a diverse range of local, female-led brands, as well as creating areas for people to chat, work and focus on their health and wellbeing.

‘I also believe that the opening of egg & co represents the changing face of our high street which is shifting to offering experiences alongside retail. We’re looking forward to welcoming our first visitors on Saturday.’

Leah Hutcheon, founder and chief executive officer of Appointedd, said: ‘We’ve been working with egg over the past year to develop the functionality of its new website. Now the partnership has come to fruition, we believe it will super-charge the brands and services that are engaged with egg, will attract new ones and offer an online booking service tailored to the needs of the entire egg community.

‘Appointedd is currently used in no less than 167 countries! That’s approximately 86% of the planet, but, as an Edinburgh business we are especially proud to be working with egg and supporting local businesses.’

Kylie Reid added that egg has already helped transform many Scottish businesses by boosting their customer bases, giving the example of The Brow Bar beauty salon in Edinburgh.

Jenny Robertson, owner of The Brow Bar, said: ‘By being featured and promoted on egg, we’ve managed to vastly expand our business and attract new customers from its community who then recommend us to their contacts. It’s great to see egg take its offering to the next stage through its partnership with Appointedd and its presence on George Street. I’m sure it will give a boost to many more businesses, as it has to mine.’

Find out more at https://www.weareegg.co.uk