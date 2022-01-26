Big Burns Supper is an online success

Eddi Reader’s Big Burns Supper entertained an audience of around 90,000 last night, making it the biggest online Burns Night celebration in the world for the second year in a row.

Audiences from across globe came together via the power of YouTube to enjoy the full spectrum of what Burns Night means to a whole host and variety of communities. Countries represented included Scotland, England, Ireland, Wales, France, Spain, Germany, Belgium, Canada, America, South Africa, Hong Kong, Cyprus, Russia and even Step Isle, to name but a few.

From vegetarian haggis washed down with a dram, to the full traditional shebang, and even the sampling of a specially created mustard-themed cocktail, audiences shared their Burns Night traditions with hundreds of comments amassed across the 90-minute extravaganza.

This exceptional turn out built on the success of last year’s event and cements Burns Night as the time when Scots and Burns fans alike from across the globe come together to seek a sense of community, not least in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Cara Burton said on YouTube: ‘Cheers from #virginia! a wee bit later than live. Thanks so much for doing this. It helps introduce me to great musicians. Clan Campbel of NA member here.’

Travis Richins said on YouTube: ‘Absolutely brilliant! A very big thank you to you all. Take care, and all the very best from Meridian, Idaho USA. Cheers!’

Peter Brook said on YouTube: ‘Thank you so much. Tuning in for our second year from rural Kent in the south east of England. Let’s hope that we can get back to normal and visit Scotland later this year. Happy Burns Night everyone xxx’

David Appleby said on YouTube: ‘This is the best Burns supper entertainment ever. We divint do it ower much doon here but av always enjoyed the food and liquid. Dave in the Toon.’

Elizabeth Cameron on YoutTube said: ‘Thanks for a fab Burns Breakfast for us the day after our Burns dinner… brilliant! We are Clan Cameron Australia Inc in Victoria (the most locked down city in the world so we are thankful for the joyousness you are sharing). We love Eddi and can’t wait to see her back here performing live again! As it’s your dinner time, whisky and haggis for breakfast seems the best option!’

Paul Cosgrove on YouTube said: ‘Loving’ the singing and the craic, fae over the hill here in Dalton. Paul, Fiona and Storm the dug.’

Graham Main, chief executive of the Big Burns Supper, said: ‘We are over the mood at the success of last night’s Eddi Reader’s Big Burns Supper online extravaganza. Not only did nearly 100,000 people tune in, the sense of community that was fostered was palpable and the feeling for us as organisers was simply unbeatable.

‘Embracing the essence of Burns Night by celebrating Scotland’s bard in ways unique and personal to them, audiences overwhelming shared a sense of connectivity and coming together, both in spite of and in celebration of their differences.

‘Despite wishing we had been able to put on our full winter fringe this January, we could not be happier with the turnout and performances last night, and extend our thanks to everyone who took part and joined in from all over the world.’

More information on the postponed prgramme of live events, which has been pushed until June 2022, to be announced.

Find out more at www.bigburnssupper.com

Click HERE to read more culture news and features from Scottish Field