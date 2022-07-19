A SWIMMER and his coach from Strathallan School will represent Great Britain at this summer’s European Youth Olympic Festival.

Evan Davidson and Strathallan’s head of swimming, Elaine Johnston, will join a 16-strong junior squad heading to Banská Bystrica in Slovakia.

At 15, Davidson is one of the youngest swimmers selected for the squad.

He was named Scottish Junior Champion in the 200-metre individual medley (IM), 400-metre IM, 200-metre butterfly, and 50-metre breaststroke at the recent Scottish National Open Swimming Championships.

“I’m excited to compete against other racers my age from across Europe and see where I stand,” he said.

“It will be a big step in my career and hopefully, there will be more to come.”

Johnston, who competed at the 1986 Commonwealth Games before becoming a coach, added: “I am honoured to be selected to help coach the junior squad and I feel privileged to get to head out with Evan and support him and his peers as they take on some of the best young swimmers from across Europe.

“This will be an invaluable experience for Evan, who has progressed so well in the years he has been with us at Strathallan.

“He has a great work ethic, which he brings to the school pool every day and that is now paying off as he emerges into the junior ranks of the swimming elite in the UK.

“These games will prepare him for any future major games.”

Davidson joined Strathallan School in 2009 through a swimming scholarship.

