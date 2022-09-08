Strathallan School pupils spread their wings

FORMER pupils from Strathallan School in Perthshire are starting their university courses after celebrating their exam results.

Charlotte Gilmour, who was the Perthshire school’s captain, is in Boston as she starts her first semester at Harvard University.

Gilmour, who was also the captain of the girls’ rugby team at the independent school and a player on Scotland’s under-18s side, has been recruited to the university’s squad.

“Boston is great and the team are so welcoming,” she said.

“I feel like I’ve found a home from home already.”

Serbian student Vanja Zdravkovic sealed his place to study electrical engineering at the University of Oxford’s New College after gaining two A*s and two As at A-level.

Strathallan is one of a number of Scottish independent schools at which pupils sit the English A-level qualifications, rather than Scottish examinations.

Zdravkovic – who will study at Oxford alongside his older brother, Mateja, who also attended Strathallan – said: “I honestly felt relieved when I got the grades and conditions I needed.

“It’s been a long process but seeing the email from New College confirming my studies was incredible.”

Fiona MacBain, head of sixth form at Strathallan School, said: “We are incredibly proud of our class of 2022.

“Despite all of the adversity thrown their way over the [past] two years, they have put their all into these exams and are now reaping the rewards of that hard work.

“We wish each and every one of them the very best as they look ahead to the next chapter of their lives.”

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.