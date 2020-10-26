Strathallan School introduces ‘virtual reality tours’

A PERTHSHIRE school has introduced “virtual reality tours” to let prosepective pupils and their parents see inside the institution.

Online visitors can view Strathallan’s boarding houses and school buildings.

Guests can don virtual reality goggles or even use their phone to experience immersive tours or see what it’s like to play hockey and rugby or shoot clay pigeons.

Headmaster, Mark Lauder said: “Nothing beats visiting Strathallan in person, to experience its vibrant and welcoming atmosphere but in these unprecedented times we have to innovate.

“Developing these virtual reality tours means we can give parents and children interested in joining us a glimpse at life here whilst keeping our pupils completely safe.

“The feedback from families so far has been brilliant and we look forward to introducing them to the classroom for enhanced learning experiences too.”

