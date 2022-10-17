Strathallan School cadets win first aid prize

ROYAL Marine cadets from Strathallan School in Perthshire have won the first aid section of a competition.

Nine cadets, led by Cadet Colour Sergeant Oliver Kent, won the prize at the Sir Steuart Pringle Trophy Competition at Lympstone in Devon.

Cadet Sergeant Chloe McMichael, said: “We were delighted to win the first aid section, especially as it meant we were the first Strathallan team to win a trophy at the Pringle competition.

“We weren’t expecting it but Jacy, our first aider, really stepped up and was so knowledgeable that we really got the chance to shine.”

Cadet Sergeant Ross Telfer added: “It was a tough weekend but so much fun.

“You got used to being dirty by the end of the week.

“I’d say we are much stronger as a team now and definitely have learned to communicate better with each other.”

Cadet Colour Sergeant Jacy Evans, said the whole weekend left her even more convinced that she wants to pursue a medical career.

“We gave our everything the whole weekend and never left a teammate behind when it got tough,” she explained.

“Winning the first aid section felt euphoric.

“It was the last award to be announced and when our name came up my heart skipped a beat.”

She added: “In the future, I want to become a paramedic and then a doctor, so once I’m qualified I hope to apply as a medic and serve my country.

“Currently, I’m teaching first aid to the younger cadets and I hope they get the same opportunities as I have to put my combat medicine skills into practice.”

