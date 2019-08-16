Strathallan pupils secure best results in a generation

Strathallan Upper Sixth Form students are celebrating securing an outstanding set of A Level results, the best in almost a decade, following the impressive Higher Grade results last week.

A quarter of A Level students achieved straight A*/A grades, with three fifths of students overall achieving at least one top A*/A grade.

Mateja Zdravkovic achieved 4 A* grades, achieving a rare Advanced Extension Award Distinction and will take up his place at Oxford University in October to read Physics.

Bella Boyd and Ossie Smith both who joined Strathallan in Year 9 from Craigclowan Prep School, achieved 3 A*s apiece and will take up places to read Bio Engineering and Medicine respectively.

With 45% of all grades achieved being A*/A and 79% of all grades being A*- B, significantly above the UK national average and the grades required for selective university entry.

These were more than matched by Strathallan’s first EPQ (Extended Project Qualification) results this year with 86% of all grades achieving A*/A and 100% of grades being A*-B.

Headmaster Mark Lauder said: ‘I am delighted the hard work and dedication of the pupils and their teachers has been so well rewarded with these excellent results, the best for nearly a decade and the best results so far with the new exam specifications.

‘These strong results reflect Strathallan’s increased focus on academic outcomes for our broad ability students and I am especially pleased that 90% of our A Level students are now set to begin their degrees at the Universities of their choice.

‘What makes their academic results all the more pleasing and impressive is that they sit alongside the huge range of sporting, musical and other co-curricular accomplishments for which Strathallians are so rightly renowned. I congratulate all involved.’

The A Level results follow a superb year at Strathallan School which included the top grade of ‘excellent’ in pastoral care from the Care Inspectorate.