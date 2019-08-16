Bringing the tattoo to the streets of Glasgow

Pipers from The Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo’s house band, the Pipers Trail, wowed the crowds on Glasgow’s Buchanan Street with a flavour of the Tattoo as part of the Piping Live! Festival.

The band was developed by the Tattoo in 2014 to establish a worldwide network of Scottish piping and drumming performers to play traditional and contemporary music.

The band is built upon a focus for excellence and inspiring the next generation to continue Scotland’s longstanding traditional music forms.

Running until 24 August, this year’s Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo celebrates the theme Kaleidoscope, the optical instrument patented by Scottish scientist Sir David Brewster in 1817, with each act taking inspiration from Sir Isaac Newton’s original seven hues (red, orange, yellow, green, blue, indigo and violet).