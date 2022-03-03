Strathallan Prep School opens new library on World Book Day

A new library unveiled today at Strathallan Prep School will open a new chapter of learning for children aged 7 to 13 years old.

The reading neuk, named after former Strathallan student Adam Pattinson, will allow pupils to explore the world of books in their own time.

Adam was a popular teacher at Craigclowan School and captain of Perthshire Rugby Club and will also be known to many for delivering Strathallan’s multi-sport camp each summer along with his wife, Claire.

Officially opened by Adam’s wife Claire and mother Tracy, on World Book Day, the library will create a comfortable space at Strathallan School for curious minds to discover the world of literature.

Head of Strathallan Prep School, Emma Lalani, said ‘We are delighted to open our new library today. Adam is greatly missed and was a respected teacher, so it feels very fitting that pupils from all over the world will get the chance to study in a library in his memory.’

Tracy said: ‘Adam had an enviable vocabulary which he attributed to his love of reading. This was something he did his best to encourage in all his pupils and he would be delighted that this cheerful reading space has been named in his memory. We hope that it will inspire many more SPS pupils to become avid readers.’

Claire added: ‘As a teacher, Adam was also known for his excellent World Book Day costumes, so we were thrilled to see so many pupils and staff making such an effort today.’