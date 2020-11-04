St Leonards: Scotland’s Independent School of the Year 2019

St Leonards is a coeducational boarding and day school for pupils aged 5-18. The school boasts a safe and leafy campus bounded by medieval walls in the heart of the seaside university town of St Andrews. It was named as Scotland’s Independent School of the Year 2019 by The Sunday Times Good Schools Guide.

Pupils follow the inspiring and globally-recognised International Baccalaureate curriculum, and this is complemented by a plethora of outdoor learning opportunities. St Leonards was the first school to be accredited as an all-through International Baccalaureate school in Scotland, and is the only school in the UK to actively offer all four IB programmes. The youngest pupils follow the Primary Years Programme, and this is followed by the Middle Years Programme and (I)GCSEs. In the Sixth Form, pupils either follow the Diploma Programme or Career-related Programme. This provides a seamless and coherent learner journey for our pupils, and helps them to become effective, independent learners with a strong foundation of acquired knowledge, and to be global citizens who will make a difference in their communities.

St Leonards offers a unique boarding experience that is rooted in tradition, but continually adapting and evolving to meet the needs of today’s young people. Over the past three years, St Leonards has invested £4 million to refurbish its three boarding houses. The renovated houses have beautiful, state-of-the-art designer kitchens and spacious communal areas, regularly used for fun evening and weekend activities. The bedrooms have been fitted with new built-in beds and study spaces with modern storage and lighting, and some of the rooms even have stunning views over the town’s medieval cathedral ruins and the North Sea that lies beyond.

At St Leonards, pupils are encouraged to pursue new interests, whilst also nurturing existing passions. Timetables are designed to establish a healthy balance of outstanding sporting and co-curricular programmes alongside their academic studies, with over 35 extracurricular activities offered. St Leonards enjoys a rich sporting heritage, and continues to boast a strong record of achievement with pupils representing the school nationally in a number of sports. The leading five-tier Golf Programme continues to go from strength to strength, the Duke of Edinburgh Award is the fastest growing of all Scottish independent schools, and an exciting calendar of trips and activities ensures pupils leave St Leonards equipped with the skills, and interests, required to succeed in today’s ever-changing world. Truly an education “Ad Vitam”.

