St Leonards School wins research award

ST LEONARDS SCHOOL in St Andrews has won the boarding research award at the Boarding Schools’ Association supporting excellence awards.

The prize recognised the research undertaken by Jenn Murray-Turner, housemistress of Bishopshall – the senior girls’ boarding house at St Leonards – as part of her master’s degree in residential education.

Her dissertation delved into what effective pastoral care looks like in a boarding environment.

St Leonards offers full, flexible, and weekly boarding for pupils at the school from the age of ten.

The school has spent £5 million refurbishing its boarding houses.

Murray-Turner said: “The wellbeing of our pupils at St Leonards – and indeed in any boarding school or residential environment – is of paramount importance, and it is so wonderful to be recognised as leading in this area.

“I hope that this award will continue to inform and inspire best practice here at St Leonards, for both our boarders and our wider day pupil community, and at other schools.”

Simon Brian, head of St Leonards School, added: We are delighted that Jenn’s research has received national recognition and – even more importantly – that her research will benefit the pupils in our care and enable them to flourish as learners and individuals through the new initiatives and training programmes implemented, including timetabled drop-in sessions and mental health first aid training for residential staff, to name just two examples.

“Our approach to leading a first-rate culture of boarding is rooted in supporting the wellbeing of young people, helping them to develop their resilience, confidence and self-belief.

“As part of our unswerving commitment to constantly refine and improve our educational provision, we are delighted that staff undertake research projects, which allow us to drill down into all areas of school life.”

