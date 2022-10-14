St Leonards and Ardvreck triumph at schools contest

TWO Scottish institutions have carried off prizes at the Independent Schools of the Year awards.

St Leonards School, which is based at St Andrews in Fife, won the “Independent School of the Year for International Student Experience” category.

Ardvreck School, a preparatory institution based at Crieff in Perthshire, shared the “Independent Prep School of the Year” prize with Millfield Preparatory School at Glastonbury in England.

A judging panel whittled down more than 700 entries to find the winners in 22 categories.

Pupils of more than 30 nationalities attend St Leonards School, which was the first in Scotland to deliver the International Baccalaureate qualifications.

Headteacher Simon Brian said: “We are delighted that St Leonards has received national recognition for our international student experience.

“This is a superb reflection of the sense of inclusivity [that] sets our school apart, and celebrates each and every one of our pupils, staff, and families.

“It is wonderful that our values and all-through International Baccalaureate ethos have been acknowledged and praised with this award.”

He added: “This achievement also recognises our exceptional boarding environment set in the heart of St Andrews, featuring historic landmarks, purpose-built facilities, vast green playing fields, and magnificent views of the sea and the surrounding town.”

