Schools news round-up: Glenalmond, Belhaven Hill, and more

Peter Ranscombe rounds-up the latest news from Scotland’s schools.

GLENALMOND College in Perthshire has unveiled a countryside management course accredited by the Business & Technology Education Council (BTEC).

The school is the first in Scotland to offer the BTEC qualification, which could lead to jobs in farming, land management, or surveying.

As well as gaining hands-on experience on the school’s 300-acre grounds, the college has teamed up with Logiealmond Estate to run the course.

Michael Alderson, the warden or headteacher at the school, said: “The opportunity to enhance what we do in the classroom with real knowledge from those working at the cutting edge in the sector is really exciting for our pupils and the college.”

School launches life skills award

Belhaven Hill School in East Lothian has launched a life skills award to encourage its pupils to step “outside their comfort zone”.

The tasks for the award are divided into gold, silver, and bronze levels.

They centre around “courtesy, courage, and creativity”.

Headmaster Olly Langton said: “Learning life skills are an important part of any good education, so we have just launched the Belhaven Award in our centenary year.”

Replacement for Galashiels Academy

Scottish Borders Council has granted planning permission for a school to replace Galashiels Academy.

The new campus will be built within the existing school’s grounds and on part of the town’s Scott Park.

Construction is due to begin in the spring, with work completed in 2025.

Councillor Leagh Douglas, the council’s executive member for education and lifelong learning, said: “As well as offering major educational benefits, the new school will also provide significant benefits to the wider community through improved social and sporting facilities which can be accessed by all.”

