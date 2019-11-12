School remembers former pupils’ sacrifice

Lomond School has commemorated the former Larchfield pupils who lost their lives in World War One through an installation of silhouettes.

Alongside this, an assembly led by primary six pupils focused on the outbreak of WW2 and the experiences of the children who were evacuated.

Throughout the school, Perspex silhouettes, donated by former pupil Ross Perella, were placed in remembrance of the Larchfield boys and the sacrifices they made.

The silhouettes, which are part of the ‘There But Not There’ campaign, were all marked with the name of a former Larchfield pupil who lost their life during WW1. The campaign commemorates the 888,246 British and Commonwealth Service men and women who lost their lives in the First World through soldier silhouettes.

Larchfield School for boys successfully merged with St Bride’s School for girls in 1977 to form Lomond School – the only independent school in the west of Scotland which offers co-ed boarding for boys and girls.

Lomond School’s Annual Remembrance Assembly was hosted by Transitus 1 (Primary 6) pupils who have been studying the outbreak of WW2. Using contemporary sources and recordings, the pupils painted a vivid picture of the experience of the total war through the eyes of the children.

School captain James Morrison hung a wreath on the Larchfield School War Memorial situated in Lomond’s Larchfield Hall, while across the school pupils made their own poppies and marked the day with thank you messages in their memory book as they learned about the importance of Remembrance Day.

The formal Act of Remembrance was led by Depute Head Alister Minnis with Flowers of the Forest played by Alice McCartney and the Last Post played by Alistair Shaw, both senior four pupils.

Depute head Alister Minnis said: ‘It’s incredibly important to us that each of our current pupils are made aware of the sacrifices made by those who lost their lives during world war one and two as we make tribute to former Larchfield boys.

‘Larchfield is very much intertwined within Lomond history with the former pupils part of our story and we continue to remember them within the school each year.’