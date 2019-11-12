Celebrate silver – don’t hide it away on a shelf

Contemporary silverware should be enjoyed every day not displayed on a dusty shelf.

That’s the message from family-run Scottish silversmiths Hayward & Stott as they launch The Thistle Collection and a new collaboration with Stewart Christie & Co.

The Thistle Collection, which will be unveiled at Stewart Christie & Co’s shop in Edinburgh’s New Town on 14 Thursday November, showcases Hayward & Stott’s progressive philosophy that luxurious silverware should be both remarkable to look at and used every day rather than left on a sideboard.

Designed by award-winning silversmith Hamish Dobbie, a Glasgow School of Art graduate, the collection reflects Hayward & Scott’s expertise and passion for creating bespoke Sterling Silver pieces that bring together traditional Scottish elements, such as the iconic thistle, with stylish modern design.

The Thistle Collection features around 15 Sterling Silver pieces, ranging from stylish whisky and drinks accessories to modern interpretations of Highland dress items.

The collection of Highland dress items will be displayed and sold at Stewart Christie & Co in a new partnership with the bespoke tailors. The full Thistle Collection is available through Hayward & Stott’s online shop.

The jewel in the crown of the collection is the stunning Sterling Silver Thistle Glasses Set (£2,390). The set includes silver goblets for red and white wine, a silver water tumbler and a silver stem tot for whisky or liqueurs – all are made from hand chased sterling silver and feature 24ct gold-plated interiors.

The collection also features smaller beautifully crafted traditional pieces such as cufflinks, brooches and belt buckles, along with bottle stoppers, decanter labels and a cocktail stirrer.

The launch of The Thistle Collection and the partnership with Stewart Christie & Co marks an exciting new chapter for the father-and-son team behind the business, Charlie and Edwin Stott.

Charlie began Hayward & Stott in 1999 with his close friend Jeremy Hayward. The company initially sold Scottish provincial antiques but, after Jeremy’s death in 2002, Charlie steered Hayward & Stott towards producing Sterling Silver gifts, tableware and sporting accessories.

Moving into corporate services, Hayward & Stott has established a reputation in the last 15 years as the go-to specialists in the design and manufacture of premium branded silver and metalware embellishments for the drinks industry.

Since Edwin joined the family business in 2017, the company based in Penicuik near Edinburgh has moved further into the design of bespoke luxury silverware and developing its own bespoke collections – culminating in the launch of the Thistle Collection.

Charlie Stott said: ‘With 20 years under our belt, Edwin is taking Hayward & Stott forward with his creative vision. This new Thistle Collection captures everything we are about today by combining our heritage and Scottish roots with elegant modern design.

‘Like all our silverware, this is a collection for adding something special to daily life, and definitely not for sitting on a dusty sideboard. We’ve always believed that while silver is a precious metal there’s no reason to be precious about it. These are bespoke designs and luxury items, but we absolutely want and encourage them to be used and enjoyed every day when people are drinking and eating with friends.’

Vixy Rae, the co-owner and creative director of Stewart Christie & Co, said: ‘We’re thrilled to be teaming up Hayward & Stott to launch and display their beautiful new Thistle Collection. We both share a passion for the finer things in life but also connecting the past with the future by combining traditional elements with contemporary design. Not only that, we’re both determined to make sure that luxury items like silverware and bespoke tailoring can and should be part of everyday life.’