School pupils receive their exam results

PUPILS from schools throughout Scotland have been receiving their National 5, Higher, and Advanced Higher exam results today.

A group of brave pupils at Auchmuty High School in Fife opened their envelopes in front of the television cameras, with a live link to Good Morning Britain on STV and ITV.

Headteacher Pam Davie said: “For all these young people, this is the first time they have sat exams in this way, which can be really daunting.

“I’m so proud to say they took it in their stride and have produced some really good results.”

The art and design department at Morrison’s Academy, an independent school at Crieff in Perthshire, received a full set of “A” grades across all three examination levels for the eighth year in a row.

The school described the achievement as “remarkable”.

Delays to flights at Sumburgh airport on Shetland this morning caused a late arrival of mail, including some exam results.

Postal deliveries were expected to most, if not all, of Shetland this afternoon.

Pupils expecting their results by post were advised by the islands’ council to contact their school to receive their results directly.

Meanwhile, Nicky Grant – executive chief officer for education and learning at The Highland Council – offered some advice for children who were disappointed today.

She said: “For pupils who perhaps did not receive the results they were hoping for, I would encourage you to contact your school or the national Skills Development Scotland or Scottish Qualifications Authority (SQA) helpline, as they can provide valuable advice to support you in the next steps for your future.”

Read more stories from Scotland’s schools on Scottish Field’s education pages.

Plus, don’t miss the September issue of Scottish Field magazine.